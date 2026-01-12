Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Decatur County School staff member charged with rape of a child

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Decatur County School staff member has been charged with rape of a child according to the Decatur County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the Decatur County School System was notified by the Decatur County Sheriff's Office that criminal charges were filed against Allen Maxwell.

The charges includes one count of rape of a child.

Maxwell was placed on immediate administrative leave and is prohibited from all campuses and from contact with students and staff.

He will remain on leave while law enforcement proceeds with the investigation. He was arrested at his home in Parsons, Tennessee on January 9.

