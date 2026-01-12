Decatur County Schools: Teacher faces criminal charges, placed on leave

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — NewsChannel 5 is learning more after a teacher in Decatur County was charged with a crime.
According to Decatur County Schools, the sheriff’s office contacted district leaders this week while investigating one of its employees. The teacher has since been placed on administrative leave in connection with the charges.
NewsChannel 5 will continue to follow the case and provide updates as more information becomes available.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
