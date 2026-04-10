Deputy injured in crash on Highway 47 in Dickson Co.

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Dickson County school resource officer was injured in a crash Friday morning, according to the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said Deputy Gregory Dearborn, a school resource officer at Vanleer Elementary School, suffered minor injuries but is expected to recover.
According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:13 a.m. on Highway 47 near Sherman Road.
Investigators said Dearborn was driving a Dickson County Sheriff’s Office Ford Explorer when it was rear-ended by another vehicle while both were traveling north. Both drivers were injured in the crash.
After the initial impact, the other driver ran off the road, hitting a guardrail and a tree.
Dearborn is not facing any charges. The other driver was cited for due care, pending the outcome of the investigation.
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