Dickson Co: East Piney Road bridge to close over safety concerns

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dickson County officials announced the East Piney Road bridge over the East Fork Piney River will close to all traffic after the Tennessee Department of Transportation identified serious structural safety concerns during a recent inspection.

According to a public safety notice from the county, the bridge closure must be completed no later than June 2.

County leaders said the closure is expected to impact local travel and daily routines, and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes once barricades and detour signage are in place.

Dickson County officials said they are coordinating with TDOT and local agencies to evaluate repair or replacement options for the bridge. Emergency management personnel, fire departments, EMS, law enforcement and school transportation officials are also working on emergency response plans to maintain access for emergency services and public safety operations in the area.

The county also noted it has been working with FEMA during the past two years to utilize federal disaster recovery funding connected to the 2021 flood damage. Officials said discussions with FEMA, TDOT and other state and federal partners regarding possible repair or replacement options will continue.

Residents can expect emergency responders to use alternate routes as needed while officials monitor response times and access concerns during the closure period.

Additional updates are expected as more information becomes available.