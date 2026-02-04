Dickson County neighbors help each other through ice storm at local market

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The last 10 days of severe winter weather have tested Middle Tennessee residents, leaving many cold, tired, and frustrated.

At Country View Market in Dickson County, acts of kindness between neighbors have provided hope during the challenging period.

Brad Roberts, owner and general manager of the market, said the community's response to the weather crisis has been inspiring.

"We're here to serve," said Phillip Congelliere, one of the employees.

The severe weather disrupted normal operations at the market, which sources many products locally. Delivery delays affected the supply of eggs and milk from local producers as icy roads made transportation dangerous.

"So we did have a lot of delays in our deliveries," Roberts said. "Obviously we get our eggs locally, we get our milk locally."

Despite the challenges, Roberts said the community came together to support one another during the difficult time.

"When you experience a storm like this, you really are relying upon your neighbors," Congelliere said.

The market became a gathering place where residents looked out for each other rather than focusing solely on their own needs.

"We saw so many people coming in and buying hundreds of dollars of groceries and they were telling us, we're buying this for us and our neighbors, church members," Roberts said.

Roberts said the interactions between customers reflected the caring nature of the community.

"When we're asking how are you, they're saying hey I'm fine, how are you? We are bouncing the ball back as my mom used to teach me in conversation and being interested in others," Congelliere said.

"So, smaller rural communities typically love to band together," he added.

While the ice will eventually melt and weather headlines will fade, Roberts believes the sense of community demonstrated during this crisis will endure in Dickson County.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.