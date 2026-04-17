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Dickson County schools delay Friday start after severe storms

Dickson County School District
Dickson County School District
Dickson County School District
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DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dickson County Schools will open two hours late Friday following severe weather that brought down trees and caused power outages across the area.

The district announced the delay for April 17, 2026, citing ongoing impacts from the storms and safety concerns for students and staff.

“All TCAP/EOC testing for Friday, April 17, 2026 will be postponed until Monday, April 20, 2026,” the district said in a message to parents and guardians.

Officials said they will continue monitoring conditions through the evening as crews work to clear debris and restore power.

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