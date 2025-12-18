Dickson installs AEDs in all city buildings after city attorney's near-death experience

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — When a medical emergency happens, seconds can mean the difference between life and death.

That's one reason city leaders in Dickson recently added AEDs, or Automated External Defibrillator devices to all of their city buildings.

One man's near-death experience helped inspire this effort that could save lives for years to come.

In many city buildings, there's no shortage of stuff hanging on the walls, however this new addition in Dickson is a reminder of a life almost lost and a second chance.

Jerry Smith is Dickson's city attorney and has been on the job for more than 40 years.

He's also a private lawyer.

In October, he was working in Nashville and went into cardiac arrest while going through security at the federal courthouse.

"It could have happened on the drive to Nashville, on I-40. It could have happened while I was sitting in the parking lot. It could have happened while I was walking up the hill to go to the federal court," Smith said.

Moments after he collapsed, security staff used a nearby AED or automated external defibrillator to help save his life.

"Because those trained people were able to apply the AED machine as quickly as they did, it not only restored my life, but prevented the speed with which they acted prevented any further damage," Smith said.

As news of what happened spread back to Dickson, it sparked an idea.

While Dickson did have an AED in one building, they weren't in most city facilities.

"We were talking a few days after that here at city hall," said Dickson Mayor Don L. Weiss Jr. "Come to find out we didn't have any in any of our other buildings here."

So city leaders worked together to find a way to add AEDs to all their city buildings.

"It did happen pretty quickly after we started looking into, you know, how many AEDs we needed," Weiss said.

About a month later, thanks to a partnership splitting the cost with TriStar Horizon Medical Center, all city buildings in Dickson had AEDs installed.

Little boxes that could give folks their second chance are there now because one did.

"All I did was fall on the floor the federal building. If that's my legacy, I'm happy to have done it, if it saves lives," Smith said.

The mayor said those AEDs are self-instructive, but Dickson is also offering training to all city employees so they feel confident using them if needed.

This story was reported on-air by Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Coles verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

