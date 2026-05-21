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Free summer meals offered for students in Dickson County

Dickson County School Nutrition Program
Dickson County School Nutrition Program
Dickson County School Nutrition Program
Posted

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dickson County School Nutrition Program is offering free Grab & Go meals for school-age students this summer.

Meals will be available for pickup on five Thursdays: June 4, June 11, June 18, June 25 and July 2.

Pickups will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon at three locations: Dickson County High School, Charlotte Elementary School and William James Middle School.

Each student will receive seven breakfasts and seven lunches. Students must be present to receive the meals, according to the program.

The school nutrition team said the effort is aimed at helping feed the community during the summer months.

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