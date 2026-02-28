Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
I-840 ramp to I-40W closed in Dickson Co., left lane reopen

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The westbound ramp from Interstate 840 to Interstate 40 West is closed in Dickson County due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

As of 4 p.m., the left lane has reopened.

