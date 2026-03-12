Parents pull child from school after sex offender was allowed to volunteer on campus

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Parents at Greater Things Christian School say they are left with more questions than answers after learning a convicted sex offender was allowed to volunteer on campus — and some say asking those questions cost them more than their peace of mind.

Robert Hankins, who was convicted of child pornography in 2008, was allowed to volunteer at the school. Parents say they first became aware of his presence at a school function, when they realized another parent should not have been there.

On Feb. 12, Superintendent Chris Harris sent a letter to parents saying "trust had been compromised by an error in judgment on my part," acknowledging he had allowed Hankins to volunteer on campus.

On Feb. 18, Hankins was booked for violating the terms of his status as a sex offender, and multiple investigations followed.

Five days later, on Feb. 23, a statement from the school's Executive Leadership Team said a review found the superintendent should remain in his role, that he exercised poor judgment, but that no child was harmed.

Jobeth and Rob Peeler pulled their daughter from Greater Things Christian School after the incident. Jobeth said the decision was not easy — she had been working as the school's nurse.

"It's heartbreaking. This was my dream job. I didn't get to say goodbye to my kids. It breaks my heart every day because that's what I wanted and now her life is getting flipped upside down," Jobeth Peeler said.

Rob Peeler said the school's internal review did not satisfy the family's concerns.

"You have the audacity, not even in law enforcement, to run an investigation for three or four days and everything's fine? That's just gross," Rob Peeler said.

He said the decision to allow Hankins on campus put students at risk.

"We're not dealing with ignorance. We're dealing with stupidity. He purposely put these kids in harm's way," Rob Peeler said.

Rob also said the school's priorities appeared misplaced.

"His heart is not holy. His mind is not well if he thinks a child predator is acceptable but his school nurse is a threat to keep your kids in the classroom — that's disgusting," Rob Peeler said.

Jobeth said her family's safety comes first.

"I will trade a paycheck any day to make sure she's safe," Jobeth Peeler said.

The Dickson County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

I reached out to Superintendent Chris Harris, who provided a statement saying students' safety is the school's most important priority. Harris said the school has since purchased Raptor technology to run background checks on all adults who have access to school property. The school has also retained the Crain Law Group in Brentwood, a firm specializing in the representation of churches, schools and Christian organizations, to help review its policies and procedures.

In his statement, Harris said:

There is at this time an ongoing, active investigation by local authorities regarding Mr. Hankins. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement at this time, and have been advised to refrain from making any public comments concerning this matter that might interfere with this investigation.



We can tell you that our school remains committed, as its first priority, to ensuring the safety, privacy and well-being of all of our students. We have also purchased Raptor technology to run thorough background checks for all campus parents, visitors, volunteers, and vendors who have access to school property.



We have also retained the services of the Crain Law Group in Brentwood, a firm specializing in the representation of churches, schools and Christian organizations, to ensure that all of our policies and procedures are based on best practices.



Hankins' next court date is March 17.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

