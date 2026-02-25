Registered sex offender, parent charged after volunteering at child's private Christian school in Tenn.

BURNS, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man listed on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry is facing new felony charges after volunteering at Greater Things Christian School in Dickson County.

Robert Jesse Hankins, 45, was charged Feb. 18, 2026, with two counts of sex offender residential and work restriction violation.

Dickson Co. Sheriff's Office Robert J Hankins

Hankins is listed as an active offender on the registry in connection with a 2008 child pornography case.

Hankins is also the parent of a student at the school, according to a statement from the school's executive leadership team, which was sent to parents on Feb. 12.

Court records show his case remains open, with a hearing scheduled for March 17.

In a separate statement, superintendent Chris Harris acknowledged that Hankins had been allowed on school property outside school hours on multiple occasions to perform volunteer work, including paving the school's parking lot.

Harris wrote that Hankins was supervised at all times and was never alone with students.

Harris called allowing the volunteer activity "an error in judgment" and said he took full responsibility.

Harris also stated that Hankins is no longer permitted on school grounds and that the school is implementing stricter volunteer policies, including mandatory background checks and a centralized approval process.

In its statement, the school's leadership team echoed its support for Harris, adding that it reviewed the situation and unanimously supported Harris remaining in his role.

The team described the lapse in judgment as serious but not warranting disciplinary action.

NewsChannel 5 has not independently confirmed when school leadership became aware of Hankins' registry status.

The Dickson County Sheriff's Office is investigating. We have reached out to school officials and law enforcement for additional comment.