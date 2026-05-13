Road rage shooting leaves victim hospitalized, suspect arrested

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect has been arrested after a road rage shooting in Dickson Tuesday night that left one person hospitalized, according to the City of Dickson Police Department.

Police said officers responded around 9:51 p.m. on May 12 to the area of Weaver Drive and Old Pond Lane after reports of a shooting. Officers arrived within minutes and began providing life-saving aid to the victim before emergency crews took over.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the victim was airlifted by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

According to a preliminary investigation, detectives determined the shooting stemmed from a road rage altercation that escalated into violence.

Investigators spent several hours gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses and following leads before identifying a suspect. Police said the suspect was later located and taken into custody without incident.

The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing as detectives continue reviewing evidence related to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dickson Police Department at 615-446-5403 or submit an anonymous tip at 615-441-9555.