Safe Haven Baby Box opening at Dickson Fire Department

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Dickson Fire Department is set to officially unveil a new Safe Haven Baby Box this week, giving parents in crisis another anonymous option to safely surrender an infant.

A blessing ceremony for the new box will take place Thursday, May 28, at 9 a.m. at the Dickson Fire Department, located at 101 Church St.

According to organizers, the installation marks the 444th Safe Haven Baby Box in the country and the 31st in Tennessee.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are designed to provide a secure, anonymous way for parents to legally surrender newborns. The boxes are installed at designated locations, including fire stations and hospitals, and alert emergency personnel when a baby is placed inside.

Organizers thanked several local groups and leaders for helping bring the box to Dickson, including the GFWC Dickson County Woman’s Club, the City of Dickson, Mayor Don Weiss, city officials and the Dickson High Noon Rotary Club.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony and learn more about how Safe Haven Baby Boxes provide a safe, anonymous surrender option for infants.