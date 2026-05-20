TCAT Dickson and Austin Peay State University create pathway for nursing students to earn BSN degrees faster

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — TCAT Dickson and Austin Peay State University have signed an articulation agreement that creates a new pathway for practical nursing graduates to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree — and do it in three years instead of four.

Under the agreement, TCAT Dickson practical nursing graduates will receive 27 credit hours of prior learning credit toward APSU's BSN program. That includes 16 credit hours awarded for the TCAT Dickson curriculum and an additional 11 credit hours earned after completing APSU's LPN-to-BSN transition course.

"This historic articulation agreement with APSU creates an important pathway for our PN graduates," TCAT Dickson President Laura Travis said. "Many of our students plan to continue their education, and this partnership provides a seamless transition that helps remove barriers and expands opportunities for them to advance their careers and strengthen the healthcare workforce."

APSU President Dr. Mike Licari said the partnership is designed to keep working nurses in their communities while they advance their education.

"Partnering with TCAT Dickson, we are building a seamless bridge for working nurses to advance their education without leaving their communities," Licari said. "This LPN-to-BSN pathway reflects our shared commitment to access, excellence, and workforce readiness that empowers dedicated healthcare professionals to grow their skills, expand their impact, and help meet the evolving needs of our region."

Licari also pointed to the broader need the agreement addresses.

"The severe shortage of nurses we have in the state and in the country is not going away," he said. "This agreement will eventually help improve the quality of healthcare in the state."

Dr. Kristen Butler, associate professor of nursing at APSU, broke down how the credit hours are structured.

"We're taking the TCAT Dickson curriculum and accounting for that in our BSN program and awarding 16 credit hours," Butler said. "It will take you three years to complete the BSN program instead of four years."

TCAT Dickson Vice President of Academics, Dr. Levi Mayer, told practical nursing students attending the signing ceremony that the agreement stands out statewide.

"This is the best route for you in the entire state," Mayer said. "APSU is giving more TCAT LPN credit than any other university."

Interested students can apply to APSU and begin taking prerequisite courses starting in fall 2026, with nursing courses beginning in fall 2027. The first cohort is expected to graduate by spring 2029.

TCAT Dickson is a Tennessee Board of Regents institution accredited by the Council on Occupational Education. The college is located on Highway 46 in Dickson and has extension campuses in Clarksville and Franklin.