Two community health events being held in Dickson County in April

Dickson County will be hosting two community health events at TriStar Horizon in April.

On April 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., they will offer safe disposal of unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications at the front parking lot at TriStar Horizon.

There will also be a Dickson County Health Fair held the same day, providing free health resources and screenings in collaboration with UT Extension-Dickson County, Drug Free Dickson Coalition, and the Dickson County Health Department.

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