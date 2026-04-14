Ambulance overturns after crash with pickup truck in Franklin County

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Winchester police said an ambulance overturned Tuesday morning after a crash at a busy intersection.

Officers were dispatched around 8:24 a.m. to U.S. Highway 64 and Tennessee State Route 16 for a reported crash involving injuries. Authorities said an ambulance operated by Priority Ambulance Service was transporting a patient from an earlier crash in Huntland when it was hit on the driver’s side by a black Ram 3500 attempting to cross the intersection.

The impact caused the ambulance to flip onto its roof and slide into the median along Highway 64.

Crews with the Winchester Fire Department and Priority Ambulance treated those involved at the scene. The original patient was transferred to another ambulance and taken to Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital in Winchester with non-life-threatening injuries.

A paramedic was airlifted by Life Force to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.