Juvenile charged with threats of mass violence at Decherd Elementary

DECHERD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A juvenile has been charged with threats of mass violence following an investigation into a note discovered earlier this week at Decherd Elementary School.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, School Resource Officer Adam Isbell charged the juvenile Thursday in connection with the incident. Authorities said the charge follows hours of investigative work by SRO Isbell, Sgt. Barry Isbell and Investigator Shawn Malhoit.
Officials said the note was discovered Monday and referenced a potential event planned for Friday. The sheriff’s office said confusion online may have led some people to believe the incident happened last Friday, but that was not the case.
Authorities said they cannot release the juvenile’s name due to legal protections. They also declined to share specific details about security measures at the school.
The sheriff’s office said enhanced security has been in place at Decherd Elementary throughout the investigation and emphasized that student and staff safety remains a priority.
Officials said the case has been thoroughly investigated and encouraged anyone with additional information to contact the sheriff’s office.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Here’s a beautiful story of how one mother turned her grief journey into a gathering of gratitude… and organ donation awareness.
Robb Coles highlights a special event organized by Cari Hollis – whose 26-year old son Austin died two years ago. Austin agreed to be an organ donor – and that single gesture saved multiple lives.
Cari reached out to as many recipients she could find – several of whom traveled to Nashville for an emotional celebration in Austin’s honor. One woman – whose life was saved by receiving Austin’s lungs – put it simply: “He’s my angel”.
- Rhori Johnston