Juvenile charged with threats of mass violence at Decherd Elementary

DECHERD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A juvenile has been charged with threats of mass violence following an investigation into a note discovered earlier this week at Decherd Elementary School.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, School Resource Officer Adam Isbell charged the juvenile Thursday in connection with the incident. Authorities said the charge follows hours of investigative work by SRO Isbell, Sgt. Barry Isbell and Investigator Shawn Malhoit.

Officials said the note was discovered Monday and referenced a potential event planned for Friday. The sheriff’s office said confusion online may have led some people to believe the incident happened last Friday, but that was not the case.

Authorities said they cannot release the juvenile’s name due to legal protections. They also declined to share specific details about security measures at the school.

The sheriff’s office said enhanced security has been in place at Decherd Elementary throughout the investigation and emphasized that student and staff safety remains a priority.

Officials said the case has been thoroughly investigated and encouraged anyone with additional information to contact the sheriff’s office.