Tenn. man dies after ingesting drugs; 3 arrested in linked raid

HUNTLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man died after admitting to ingesting an illegal narcotic during a traffic stop earlier this week, prompting a multi-county investigation that led to arrests and a drug seizure in a neighboring county.

According to authorities, a Lincoln County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday, April 14, involving three occupants. During the stop, one passenger told deputies he had ingested an illegal narcotic. He was taken to a hospital in Fayetteville, where he later died.

The man was identified as 31-year-old Jeffery Dawayne Roberts of Lincoln County.

Investigators said efforts to determine the source of the narcotics led them to Franklin County, where a joint investigation between the Lincoln County and Franklin County Sheriff’s Offices began.

On Wednesday, April 15, around 11:30 a.m., deputies from both agencies executed a search warrant at a home on Hickory Drive in Huntland.

During the search, authorities reported seizing approximately one ounce of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, about two ounces of a substance believed to be marijuana, multiple firearms — including three rifles, two shotguns, and a pistol — as well as drug paraphernalia.

Three people were arrested at the home and now face multiple charges in Franklin County:

Franklin County Sheriff's Office Andrew Riley Archer

Andrew Riley Archer is charged with:



Manufacture, delivery or sale of a Schedule II controlled substance

Manufacture, delivery or sale of a Schedule VI controlled substance

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a dwelling for drug purposes

Franklin County Sheriff's Office Gordon Daniel Prock

Gordon Daniel Prock is charged with:



Manufacture, delivery or sale of a Schedule II controlled substance

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony

Franklin County Sheriff's Office Jason Taylor Foster

Jason Taylor Foster is charged with:



Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Authorities said the investigation into Roberts’ death remains ongoing.