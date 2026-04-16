Tenn. man dies after ingesting drugs; 3 arrested in linked raid

HUNTLAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man died after admitting to ingesting an illegal narcotic during a traffic stop earlier this week, prompting a multi-county investigation that led to arrests and a drug seizure in a neighboring county.
According to authorities, a Lincoln County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Tuesday, April 14, involving three occupants. During the stop, one passenger told deputies he had ingested an illegal narcotic. He was taken to a hospital in Fayetteville, where he later died.
The man was identified as 31-year-old Jeffery Dawayne Roberts of Lincoln County.
Investigators said efforts to determine the source of the narcotics led them to Franklin County, where a joint investigation between the Lincoln County and Franklin County Sheriff’s Offices began.
On Wednesday, April 15, around 11:30 a.m., deputies from both agencies executed a search warrant at a home on Hickory Drive in Huntland.
During the search, authorities reported seizing approximately one ounce of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, about two ounces of a substance believed to be marijuana, multiple firearms — including three rifles, two shotguns, and a pistol — as well as drug paraphernalia.
Three people were arrested at the home and now face multiple charges in Franklin County:
Andrew Riley Archer is charged with:
- Manufacture, delivery or sale of a Schedule II controlled substance
- Manufacture, delivery or sale of a Schedule VI controlled substance
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Maintaining a dwelling for drug purposes
Gordon Daniel Prock is charged with:
- Manufacture, delivery or sale of a Schedule II controlled substance
- Unlawful possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony
Jason Taylor Foster is charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Authorities said the investigation into Roberts’ death remains ongoing.
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp