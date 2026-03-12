Giles County seeks storm damage photos after severe weather

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emergency crews in Giles County are assessing damage after severe storms moved through the area Wednesday.
Giles County Emergency Services said there have been several reports of trees down and at least one building with its roof blown off as the storms passed through the county. Crews are continuing to monitor conditions and evaluate impacts.
Officials are asking residents to help document the storm’s damage by sharing photos from their neighborhoods.
Anyone who captured images of storm damage or the storm itself is encouraged to post them in the comments of the county’s Facebook post and include where the photo was taken.
Residents are also urged to use caution around downed trees and debris while cleanup continues.
You can find the county’s post and share photos here.
