Pulaski man charged with attempted murder after shots fired call

PULASKI, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Pulaski man is facing attempted murder charges after a shots fired investigation earlier this month, according to the Pulaski Police Department.

Police said officers responded May 13 to the area of 945 Cleveland Street for a shots fired call.

During the investigation, detectives identified Kasyias Jennings as a suspect. Jennings was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and vandalism over $1,000.

Authorities said Jennings is currently being held at the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation was led by Detective Sergeant Keith Crabtree and remains ongoing, according to police.