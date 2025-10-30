Residents say faulty meters, billing errors blamed as Tenn. water bills skyrocket

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ratepayers in Giles County say they desperately need help as their Minor Hill Utility District water bills have skyrocketed over the past several months, sometimes reaching 2, 3 or even 4 times their normal amounts.

For David Howard, opening his water bill has become a monthly nightmare of impossible choices.

"I was pretty shocked because when your water bill becomes higher than your electric bill, come on," Howard said.

His most recent bill of $299 represents about one-third of his monthly income.

"It comes down to do you eat, are you able to flush the toilet, you know, should I turn on all the lights? It's come down to that and I'm not the only one," Howard said.

Jane Conover, one of several neighbors who came forward with their bills, experienced an even more shocking surprise.

"I had a heart attack nearly, it just blowed my mind because that was no way that could've happened," Conover said.

Her most recent bill reached $3,821 for an empty house with the water turned off.

"That's when I went down and raised Cane," Conover said.

For someone living on Social Security, the financial impact is devastating.

"I don't have it. I'm on Social Security and with winter coming up I almost have to have help with my heat," Conover said.

While $5,000 may seem shocking, one business owner I spoke with contested a $24,000 bill.

"Something's wrong," another ratepayer said.

A board member explained these bills are higher for three main reasons: new meters are more accurate, customers are seeing a 25% rate increase, and they're working through issues with their billing company.

However, residents aren't convinced by these explanations.

"When your water bill goes from $30 up to $300 with no explanation that's unacceptable," Shari Bowling said.

This group of affected customers met each other for the first time while sharing their stories and pictures of their bills, saying something needs to change so they can survive.

"We are on a fixed income so it devastates us when it comes to paying our other bills. The water usage is not there," Bowling said.

Minor Hill Utility District says they are in the process of working through issues with their billing company and have been adjusting those exorbitant bills.

The board member also addressed concerns that the higher bills came after an indictment of the former bookkeeper. The Tennessee Comptroller's office indicted Ashley Stogner in August for theft. Minor Hill Utility District board member Brandon Beard says they were the ones to report her. The comptroller's report says Stogner used $1,900 from the utility to pay off a personal court judgment in Giles County General Sessions Court.

Are you experiencing similar issues with your utility bills? Contact me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

