Free boating safety event planned Saturday, May 23, at Paris Landing State Park

BUCHANAN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and several boating safety partners are hosting a free boating safety event Saturday at Paris Landing State Park ahead of the busy Memorial Day weekend.

The “Brownie Points for Safety” event is being organized by TWRA, Paris Landing State Park and the National Safe Boating Council.

The event is aimed at promoting safe boating practices throughout Tennessee, especially during Memorial Day weekend, which is considered the unofficial start of the summer boating season.

TWRA officials said the event will focus on the importance of wearing life jackets while boating.

During the event, participants will have the opportunity to receive a thorough inspection of their boats to ensure they are properly equipped for boating safety. Organizers said the inspections will include checks for life preservers, boating safety equipment and other required items.

Those who complete the boating safety activity and boat inspection will receive a complimentary Chick-fil-A brownie gift card while supplies last.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 23, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Paris Landing State Park Marina Boat Ramp, located at 41 Marina Drive in Buchanan.