AES company raising funds to help families and surviving co-workers after last month's explosion

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — More help is on the way to support families and workers impacted by last month's deadly explosion at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant in Hickman County. AES says it's raising money on their behalf.

“Our hearts are shattered by the loss of 16 beloved colleagues, and our deepest condolences go out to every family, friend, and community member affected by this unimaginable tragedy,” said Wendell Stinson, CEO of Accurate Energetic Systems.

AES says the new fund will help meet immediate needs first like funeral expenses for the 16 people who were killed, medical care, housing and food assistance. Contributions will also be used to offer long-term support, such as counseling services for AES employees and surviving family members.

“It is important that the families of those we lost, and our surviving employees, have the resources they need to navigate this incredibly difficult time. We are committed to standing by them," said Stinson.

They say the money will be distributed through trusted nonprofit and faith-based organizations that work in Humphreys County and Hickman County to make sure resources reach those in need. You can donate to this effort.

