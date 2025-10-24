ATF to brief on Tennessee plant explosion that killed 16 workers

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Federal investigators will provide a major update Friday morning on the deadly explosion that killed 16 workers at Accurate Energetic Systems near Bucksnort, Tennessee, two weeks ago.

Federal agents with the ATF will hold a briefing at 10 a.m. to discuss their findings from the explosion and what people can expect in the coming weeks. This is the first major update since last week.

The explosion at AES has left far more questions than answers about why and how this tragedy happened. Authorities have repeatedly said this investigation is a marathon, not a race. It's going to take time to comb through hundreds of pieces of debris and details to piece together a cause.

For families affected by this tragedy, a GoFundMe has raised over $46,000. The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee will manage the fund, giving money through local nonprofits and faith-based organizations to help with immediate needs like funeral expenses and medical care, as well as long-term counseling services.

Watch our live coverage of the federal briefing at 10 a.m. Friday morning to hear what investigators have learned about this deadly workplace tragedy. Have more information about workplace safety or this investigation? Contact Eric at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.