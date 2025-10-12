Day 3: Latest updates on deadly Tennessee plant explosion

11:30am Day 3: State officials release Flash Report #5 on Hickman County explosion

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says response operations remain active at the Accurate Energetic Systems site following Friday's deadly explosion. The State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville remains activated at Level 4 – Elevated, coordinating with local and federal partners on recovery and investigative efforts.

As of 11 a.m. CT, officials report no new updates on fatalities or injuries, and 16 individuals remain unaccounted for. The Humphreys County and Hickman County Sheriff’s Offices, along with the ATF National Response Team and Fort Campbell Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team, continue to lead operations on the ground.

Officials say the cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Crews are moving carefully through the large debris field, which still contains volatile and potentially explosive materials. Controlled detonations will take place periodically throughout the day to safely dispose of unstable materials. Officials say nearby residents may see black smoke or hear explosions, and they will receive at least 30 minutes’ notice before each detonation.

There is no known threat to public health or safety, but the public is urged to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to work safely. Anyone who finds debris that may have originated from the site should contact their local sheriff’s office for safe collection.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting with Rapid DNA testing to help identify victims, a process that can generate DNA profiles in under two hours depending on the sample. The Tennessee Department of Health reports no fatalities or injuries, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol and TDOT continue to assist with safety and logistics.

Officials encourage anyone experiencing emotional distress to contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 for immediate support.

The next state update is expected at 3 p.m. CT.

Our thoughts are with everyone impacted. If you’ve been affected by this tragedy or have information to share, please reach out to me at Holly.Lehren@newschannel5.com.