Deputies involved in fatal shooting during Hickman County traffic stop, TBI investigating

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead Sunday afternoon in Hickman County.

According to the TBI, the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 2100 block of Old Beaver Creek Road when deputies with the Hickman County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop.

Investigators said a struggle broke out between deputies and the front-seat passenger, identified as James Heggie, 35. Multiple deputies then fired their weapons, striking Heggie.

Heggie was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The investigation was requested by 32nd Judicial District Attorney General Hans Schwendimann.

TBI agents said they are working to independently determine the series of events that led to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Findings from the investigation will be shared with the district attorney general for review.