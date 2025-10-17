Lawsuit filed against explosives plant company after deadly explosion kills 16

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The family of one of the victims in the deadly explosion at Accurate Energetic Systems in Hickman County that killed 16 people is seeking legal accountability from the company through the first wrongful death lawsuit filed in connection with the October 10 explosion.

This is the first wrongful death lawsuit, alleging the company failed to take proper precautions.

Attorneys from Hughes and Coleman say the lawsuit was filed on behalf of Jeremy Moore's daughter. There are claims that proper precautions could have prevented the deaths, and it raises questions about corporate accountability and worker safety standards.

“This is a disaster of epic proportions,” said lead attorney Lee Coleman of Hughes & Coleman in a statement. “This explosion involved ultra-hazardous materials, and the devastation it caused impacts dozens, if not hundreds, of lives. The loved ones will be in mourning for years, and our clients are still shocked by this horrible tragedy.”

Hughes & Coleman has partnered with Armstrong Lee & Baker and Terry Bryant, PLLC out of Texas to investigate the incident.

The lawsuit suggests that the explosion involving ultra-hazardous materials also raises immediate public safety concerns and questions about industrial safety regulations.

So far in the investigation, crews have identified 14 of the 16 victims through their remains. The ATF, FBI, and local law enforcement are still working to determine what caused the explosion.

Another update on the progress investigators are making is expected Friday night.

Watch the full investigation and get the latest updates on this developing story. Have information about workplace safety concerns in your community? Contact Eric at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com - we want to hear from you.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.