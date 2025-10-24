Officials still investigating exact cause of fatal Tenn. explosion, but here's the new info we know

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two weeks after a deadly explosion at an Accurate Energetic Systems plant in Middle Tennessee killed 16 workers, investigators have released new details about what happened while families continue to grieve and plan funerals.

Federal investigators determined the explosion occurred on October 10 on the first floor of building 602 in the Bucksnort area of Hickman County. The building was primarily used to make cast boosters, which are explosives used in the commercial mining industry.

Investigators say 24,000 to 28,000 pounds of high explosives detonated during the incident. They have searched approximately 500 surrounding acres, conducted hundreds of interviews and reviewed 14,000 documents that AES turned over.

The initial explosion began in kettles holding that explosive material, then triggered a chain reaction of explosions.

Two families are still waiting for positive identification of remains from the plant site. All 16 families are planning funerals.

The investigation site has been turned back over to Accurate Energetic Systems, but investigators say they won't give up on identifying the remains of the two people who haven't been positively identified. Most of the work now will happen in labs off-site, and investigators say an answer about the cause of the blast won't be announced for months.

"We're starting to come to a conclusion," Humphries County Sheriff Chris Davis said.

"It saddens me. We still have two souls that we have not been able to locate," Davis said. "I've spoken with both of those families last night and this morning."

"I can lay down my head at night and say I think we've done the very best that can be done," Davis said.

As the community mourns, local businesses are stepping up to help grieving families. Waverly Family Florist has been arranging and donating flowers for many of the funerals.

"We pour every ounce of energy and love into every arrangement that goes out these doors," said Wilma Elliott, who runs the florist with her niece Candy Breeden.

"When they're standing at the desk placing an order and when they cry, we get the tissue and cry with them," Elliott said.

The florist owners treat all customers like family and have helped the community through previous tragedies including floods.

"Sometimes you make it and you cry, sometimes you make it and remember happy times you had with them and you laugh," Breeden said. "When their hearts hurt, our heart hurts absolutely."

"We're just blessed to help families in need. Wilma goes above and beyond - she donates a lot of stuff," Breeden said.

The flowers serve as both a sign of mourning and healing for the tight-knit community.

"I think it helps warm their heart and maybe give them some comfort just to look at something beautiful past something tragic," Elliott said.

"We're just one big family in this town and everyone's your family in this town. Everyone loves you. Everyone loves everyone here," Breeden said. "Our hearts ache just like theirs ache. It's been difficult, very difficult."

Have a story tip or want to share how your community has come together during difficult times? Email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

