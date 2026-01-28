State of emergency declared for Hickman County, Centerville

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hickman County Mayor Jim Bates and Centerville Mayor Gary Greer declared a state of emergency at 11 a.m. Wednesday for both the county and the city.

The joint proclamation, issued under Tennessee Code Annotated § 58-2-110, took effect immediately and will remain in place for seven days unless extended or ended sooner.

The declaration allows local governments, emergency responders, and partner agencies to better coordinate response efforts, mobilize resources, and take actions needed to protect life, property, and essential services.

Officials urged residents to remain alert, follow guidance from emergency management and public safety agencies, and check on neighbors who may be elderly, medically vulnerable, or without power.

Leaders said additional updates will be shared as conditions continue to evolve.