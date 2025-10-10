They're baaaaack! Skeletons return to Centerville for a little Halloween fun

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We love a good Halloween tradition. Sometimes, we get to see how much these traditions are loved firsthand.

Visiting Centerville from their home in Spring Hill on Thursday, Carl and Ruby Perry said they love meeting new people.

"I try to make a friend everywhere I go!" Ruby said, sitting next to a plastic skeleton holding a fruit platter.

"Even if they're skeletons!" I said.

"Even if they're skeletons!" she laughed.

Lucky for Carl and Ruby, Centerville had a lot of new friends for them to meet.

All around Centerville are smiling skeletons in costumes.

"They really do fix it up, don't they?" Ruby smiled, looking at a skeleton dressed as a fireman, complete with mustache.

There is also a skeleton Sophia, Blanche, Rose, and Dorothy. The Golden Ghouls. Before you ask, yes, they are eating a cheesecake. So, what is the story here? Well. Picture it. Centerville. 2024. Centerville Main Street decided to do a Skelebrate event. Business owners could decorate a skeleton. The skeletons were a hit last year, so they're back.

"I like that pink hat!" Ruby said, looking at a cowgirl skeleton. "The shoes are made for walkin', I guess."

There's something else to know about Carl and Ruby. They have been married for 62 years, and Carl is a head and neck cancer survivor. They just love finding adventures.

"We wanted to just get out, walk around, and look at all of 'em," Ruby said. "I think they like this nice breeze today. In case you wondered, I laugh all the time!"

Centerville is giving Carl and Ruby a lot to laugh about.

Nice work, skeletons. It's like the Golden Ghouls have always said, thank you for being a friend.

"They have really got to be into Halloween!" Ruby said about Centerville.

Make no bones about it.

Centerville has even more Halloween events planned including a Haunted Tour on October 11 and the Hickman County Halloween Parade on October 25.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.