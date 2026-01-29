Thousands in Hickman County endure fourth day without power as neighbors help neighbors survive

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four days after a winter storm knocked out power across Hickman County, nearly 12% of residents remain without electricity, heat or hot water, according to the latest update from Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative.

In Lyles, entire neighborhoods sit in darkness as temperatures inside homes drop to 40 degrees.

"We didn't expect to be frozen in for days with no power," Raquel Sandoval said.

For many residents, fireplaces have become lifelines.

"Absolutely a lifesaver without this. We would not be warm. We would be absolutely struggling," Sandoval said.

Sandoval has transformed hers into a cooking station and heating source for her family.

"[It's] having to go out during the daylight hours and make sure you have enough supplies stocked up next to you and stuff, because once that sun goes down you can't see," Sandoval said.

Sandoval has also opened her door to help neighbors in need, embodying the community spirit that has emerged during the crisis.

"I'd say for every one household that's able to help, you're able to help at least three to four other houses," Sandoval said.

The mutual aid extends throughout the community, with neighbors checking on each other daily.

"Like you come outside and they're like, 'Hey, are you okay? Do you need anything?' I think it's great. It says a lot about Hickman County. I'm like, Hickman County really does stick together through all of this," Sandoval said.

However, many residents feel forgotten, saying they haven't seen utility crews in their neighborhoods.

"We haven't heard or seen the first electric company truck down here in four days now," said Jason and Bridgett Bohanan.

Jason and Bridgett Bohanan have been surviving on propane heaters and generators since the outage began.

"Like we said, it's 40 degrees in our house. Can't warm it up," said Jason and Bridgett Bohanan.

Local leaders have declared a State of Emergency to better coordinate relief efforts and bring in critical resources. Officials say they're working around the clock to clear downed trees from roadways to open access for electric companies to reach hard-to-access areas.

As supplies dwindle, residents are adapting however they can. Some are using outdoor spaces as makeshift refrigerators to preserve food.

"This is how we're keeping food. We just stocked everything inside. Some of it's freezing, some of it's not," Sandoval said.

Firewood supplies are also running low for those depending on wood-burning stoves and fireplaces for heat.

"It was a whole rick and this will last us like, like I said, about another three days," Sandoval said.

Residents report they're starting to see crews clearing the area and have been told power should be restored to their neighborhood soon.

Hickman County residents who need transportation to a warming shelter can call 931-329-0474.

