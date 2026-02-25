Family remembers Humphreys County mom, correctional officer killed in Highway 13 crash

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Humphreys County family is leaning on faith and each other after losing 23-year-old Addison Pickett, a mother, writer, and correctional officer who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 13 near the Duck River on Feb. 7.

Her parents, Bill and Tricia Pickett, are now raising her son, Knox, who turns 3 next month.

Addison was a correctional officer with the Tennessee Department of Correction at the Turney Center Industrial Complex, following in her father's footsteps into public service. Her parents say she was determined, creative, and devoted to building a future for her son.

"She would accomplish anything she put her mind to. She was strong," Bill Pickett said.

Before she ever wore a uniform, Addison was a writer.

"She's got notepads all over the place where she's written stories and started stories," Tricia Pickett said.

She loved to sing, she loved her fiancé, Josh, and her family says she simply loved life. But nothing compared to her love for Knox.

"She loved Knox more than anything in the world," Tricia Pickett said.

The night before the crash, Knox — who his grandparents say usually asks for his grandfather — wanted his mother to put him to bed. It would be their last moment together.

Before sunrise on Feb. 7, Bill and Tricia were jolted awake by a 360 Life Alert notification.

"Like, God, please let her be okay," Bill Pickett said.

"Please, you know, she has a baby. She has so much life," Tricia Pickett said.

Addison was driving to work on Highway 13 near the Duck River when the two vehicles collided. Her parents say law enforcement told them she was not at fault. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the investigation is still ongoing and no preliminary report has been released.

Knox is too young to understand the weight of loss. He only knows he keeps asking for Mama.

Now, the close-knit, faith-filled family is raising Knox together, overwhelmed by support from their church and the Humphreys County community.

"We're just kind of hanging in there day by day. Just being strong for Knox," Bill Pickett said.

Tricia said her daughter was her best friend.

"She was beautiful, and she was my best friend," Tricia Pickett said.

The family hopes Addison's memory endures.

"I just want her to be remembered for all the good things that she did," Bill Pickett said.

