Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
128  WX Alerts 175  Closings/Delays
NewsStateTennesseeHumphreys County

Actions

I-40 closed in both directions in Humphreys County

I-40 closed in both directions in Humphreys County
TDOT
I-40 closed in both directions in Humphreys County
Posted

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Interstate 40 eastbound and westbound is closed in Humphreys County near the 144 mile marker.

Officials say crews are working to push trucks out of the way in the area. Both directions are impacted.

Repaying your federal student loans may be different in 2026 and beyond

The news surrounding student loan repayment has been ever-changing over the last few years. When it comes to your money, confusion is never a good thing. Thankfully, Robb Coles helps us sort out the path forward. Check out his story for some practical tips and insight behind the latest changes.

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.