Items for first responders at Tenn. explosion site: A list of what and how to donate

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Communities in Humphreys and Hickman counties continue to process the tragedy from last week's explosion, with residents demonstrating unwavering support for one another during this difficult time.

The outpouring of community support has been evident throughout the week, as neighbors, businesses and organizations have stepped up to help first responders and families affected by the tragedy with everything from free meals to mental health resources.

Janet Lemons, owner of Ross Farms in Waverly, has been collecting essential items for first responders. Lemons has worked in the community for more than 20 years and has witnessed firsthand how residents come together during times of crisis.

"These people are very resilient," she said. "And it's very hard right now. There's a lot of emotion out here. But they're going to rise above what's going on right now and it'll be okay. They'll be okay because there's a lot of support. Whether it's through a church or just friends and family, it's immense support in this area. And they always show up. They always do what they need to do."

The community's response has been immediate and comprehensive. When needs are identified, residents quickly mobilize to provide assistance.

"They volunteer for everything — when you tell them you need it, they're pulling in the parking lot. That's it. They're coming," Lemons said.

As needs continue to evolve in the aftermath of the explosion, community members remain ready to adapt their support efforts.

Ross Farms is currently collecting items like soda, energy drinks, toilet paper, paper towels, soap and hand sanitizer for first responders.

Donations can be dropped off at Ross Farms in Waverly.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the Humphrey's Co. Sheriff reminded people to be mindful when giving to any online donation portal. Officials warn to always confirm the details of who and where you're sending anything to.

