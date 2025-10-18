'It's been a hard 10 years': Tenn. homecoming parade brings joy as community heals from flood, explosion

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Waverly Central Homecoming parade rolled through Humphreys County today, bringing much-needed celebration to a community that has endured significant loss over the past four years.

The festivities showcased an undefeated football team, an award-winning band, and the traditional homecoming spirit that brings communities together. But for Waverly, Humphreys and Hickman counties, this homecoming carries deeper meaning.

Four years ago, the community mourned 20 lives lost in devastating flooding. Last week, grief struck again when 16 workers never made it home to their families after an explosion at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant.

"It's a day to celebrate today. Even though we still think about the families and the loss, it's still something to celebrate," one community member said.

Despite the underlying pain, residents emphasized the importance of finding reasons to smile, especially for the children.

"The homecoming is so special, just hometown. I feel for the kids - they've got such hard things going on with the flood and then last week the explosion, so they need some happiness, they need some joy, something to look forward to. Their hearts are breaking," a parade attendee said.

The celebration highlighted several achievements worth recognizing. Waverly remains undefeated this football season, and the school band took first place in their division. Students from all grade levels participated with Halloween-themed floats.

"All the kids are excited. They got out of school at 10 o'clock today and they were all excited to get to come to the parade," one observer noted.

For many residents, the parade represented both nostalgia and necessary healing.

"We've been through a lot. We had the flood and we're still - I'm gonna cry - we're still getting over that and then we had the explosion and we lost a lot of people," one community member said. "It's been a hard 10 years, but we're strong. We stay strong, we stay together and we love each other."

The event provided temporary relief from ongoing grief, particularly for the children involved.

"Today's a special day for them. They're full of joy, they're happy, they're throwing candy and they're laughing. Their hearts aren't hurting today," a grandparent said. "Their families are out here celebrating with them, but tonight when they go home, the pain comes back to reality, the sadness, and we share that with them."

Students worked late into the night preparing their floats, with some finishing at 4:30 in the morning.

The parade demonstrated the community's resilience and ability to find happiness even during difficult times.

"We needed this, we really did. It was wonderful. Our town pulls together. They really do, and their kids did so good on their floats. I'm so proud of them," one resident said.

