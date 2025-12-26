Remembering 2025: 16 lives lost in Tennessee explosives plant blast

HUMPHREYS CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — An blast at an explosives manufacturing plant in October killed 16 workers and left a small Tennessee community grappling with one of the most devastating workplace tragedies in recent memory.

The blast at Accurate Energetic Systems (AES) occurred at building 6 of the facility that straddles the Hickman and Humphreys county line. The company specializes in explosives for military applications and aerospace engineering.

The explosion was heard from counties away, but the full impact was only beginning to be realized as investigators from across the country descended on the site.

"Literally you're taking small pieces trying to construct that back into big pieces," said Matt Belew with the ATF Nashville Division.

Sheriff Chris Davis emphasized the methodical nature of the investigation.

"We only have that one shot to process that evidence and to be methodical and slow and making sure that it is that accident or it is something else," Davis said.

Hundreds of investigators from the ATF, TBI, and county sheriff's offices began searching a 500-acre debris field, crawling on hands and knees in the tedious task of figuring out what happened and recovering the remains of 16 people.

The victims were identified as Jason Adams, Eric Anderson, Billy Baker, Adam Boatman, Christopher Clark, Mindy Clifton, James Cook, Reyna Gillahan, LaTeisha Mays, Jeremy Moore, Melinda Rainey, Melissa Stanford, Trenton Stewart, Rachel Woodall, Steven Wright and Donald Yowell.

In this small community, the investigation was deeply personal.

"We may not have known that individual personally, but in some form or fashion we do know their family or extended family. It's just small county rural America—where everybody knows each other and we want to take care of each other," Davis said.

The community rallied around the affected families. Compassion Church was among the organizations providing support.

"It means a lot to these people because you can't fix what they're going through but it's awesome to know that somebody cares when you're going through something like this," said Garrette from Compassion Church.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates uncovered that AES held licenses with the state fire marshal's office to buy and deal with explosives. Weeks later, investigators revealed what led to the explosion.

Building 6 contained cast boosters, explosives used in commercial mining. Large kettles contained explosive material that triggered a chain reaction of nearly 28,000 pounds of high explosives.

"I can lay down my head at night and say I think we've done the very best that can be done," Davis said.

Despite bringing in the latest DNA testing technology and days of searching wooded areas, investigators were unable to locate the remains of two victims.

"It saddens me. We still have two souls that we have not been able to locate," Davis said.

Out of respect for those two individuals and their families, Davis said he wouldn't release their names. Work to identify the remains continues in off-site labs.

The tragedy hit particularly hard in Waverly, a town already familiar with grief. In 2012, the community lost 20 people to devastating flooding.

The Waverly Family Florist found themselves arranging and donating flowers for multiple funerals once again.

"We pour every ounce of energy and love into every arrangement that goes out these doors," a florist said. "When they're standing at the desk placing an order and when they cry, we get the tissue and cry with them."

"Sometimes you make it and you cry sometimes you make it and remember happy times you had with them and you laugh," the florist added. "When their hearts hurt, our heart hurts absolutely."

Despite the overwhelming grief, the community found moments of hope and healing. A homecoming parade provided a brief respite from the pain.

"Today's a special day for them. They're full of joy they're happy they're throwing candy and they're laughing. Their hearts aren't hurting today," one resident said. "Their families are out here celebrating with them, but tonight when they go home, the pain comes back to reality, the sadness and we share that with them."

Community members worked through the night preparing parade floats, demonstrating the resilience that has carried them through tragedy.

"We needed this we really did. It was wonderful. Our town pulls together. They really do and their kids did so good on their floats. I'm so proud of them," a resident said.

As one community member noted, even through devastating loss, there remains hope.

"People are dealing with loss and devastation of losing a loved one is no matter how far down you get there's always hope," they said.

I will continue following this story and any developments with the compassion and care this community deserves. If you have updates about the ongoing investigation, healing initiatives, or ways the community is moving forward, please email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com.

