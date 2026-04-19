Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeHumphreys County

Actions

Search underway after suspect flees arrest attempt in Humphreys Co.

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted
and last updated

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Deputies and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are searching for a man who fled during an arrest attempt in Humphreys County, according to the sheriff.

673414230_1283945373711422_8459341323047546174_n.jpeg

The sheriff said officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle in the area of Loretta Lynn’s Ranch on Highway 13 to arrest him on aggravated assault warrants.

Authorities said the man then got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods.

It is not known whether the suspect is armed.

The suspect was described as a white male with dark hair who was dressed in black.

Anyone who sees the suspect is urged not to approach him and to call authorities immediately.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.

- Carrie Sharp

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.