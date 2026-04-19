Search underway after suspect flees arrest attempt in Humphreys Co.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Deputies and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are searching for a man who fled during an arrest attempt in Humphreys County, according to the sheriff.

Humphreys County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff said officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle in the area of Loretta Lynn’s Ranch on Highway 13 to arrest him on aggravated assault warrants.

Authorities said the man then got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods.

It is not known whether the suspect is armed.

The suspect was described as a white male with dark hair who was dressed in black.

Anyone who sees the suspect is urged not to approach him and to call authorities immediately.