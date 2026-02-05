Tennessee man indicted on 68 child exploitation charges

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Waverly man is facing dozens of felony charges following a grand jury indictment related to an investigation into child sexual exploitation.

According to a press release from the Waverly Department of Public Safety, James Tyler Dabbs, 33, was indicted Monday by a Humphreys County Grand Jury on 68 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Authorities said the charges stem from an investigation by the Waverly Police Department, after multiple explicit images and videos were allegedly discovered on Dabbs’ electronic devices during the execution of a search warrant.

Dabbs is being held on a $750,000 bond at the Humphreys County Jail.

Police said the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ron Netterville with the Waverly Police Department.