Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
30  Closings/Delays
NewsStateTennesseeHumphreys County

Actions

Tennessee man indicted on 68 child exploitation charges

James Tyler Dabbs
Waverly Police Department
James Tyler Dabbs
James Tyler Dabbs
Posted

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Waverly man is facing dozens of felony charges following a grand jury indictment related to an investigation into child sexual exploitation.

According to a press release from the Waverly Department of Public Safety, James Tyler Dabbs, 33, was indicted Monday by a Humphreys County Grand Jury on 68 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Authorities said the charges stem from an investigation by the Waverly Police Department, after multiple explicit images and videos were allegedly discovered on Dabbs’ electronic devices during the execution of a search warrant.

Dabbs is being held on a $750,000 bond at the Humphreys County Jail.

Police said the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ron Netterville with the Waverly Police Department.

Repaying your federal student loans may be different in 2026 and beyond

The news surrounding student loan repayment has been ever-changing over the last few years. When it comes to your money, confusion is never a good thing. Thankfully, Robb Coles helps us sort out the path forward. Check out his story for some practical tips and insight behind the latest changes.

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Click. Give. Make a Difference.