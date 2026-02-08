Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeJackson County

Actions

Barricaded suspect in custody after standoff in Jackson County

Barricaded suspect in custody after standoff in Jackson County
WTVF
Barricaded suspect in custody after standoff in Jackson County
Posted

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities say a barricaded suspect is in custody following a standoff Saturday night, in the Cub Creek area of Jackson County.

Deputies initially responded to reports of a barricaded suspect and a potential hostage situation, with shots fired in the area. Trace Creek was used as a staging area as deputies from Jackson County, Putnam County, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded.

Law enforcement later identified the suspect as Billy Sherrill. Officials said tear gas was deployed before officers entered the residence and took Sherrill into custody after a physical confrontation.

According to authorities, Sherrill will be charged with multiple counts of attempted murder after allegedly firing several shots at different times during the standoff.

Officials said no law enforcement officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

This couple just adopted siblings. There's a need for more families to do the same

During a week when it seems that frustration is the prevailing sentiment felt across middle Tennessee amid ongoing power outages, Forrest Sanders brings us a story of love, faithfulness and a remarkable family... plus, a little humor on the side. Enjoy!

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Click. Give. Make a Difference.