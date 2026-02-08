Barricaded suspect in custody after standoff in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities say a barricaded suspect is in custody following a standoff Saturday night, in the Cub Creek area of Jackson County.

Deputies initially responded to reports of a barricaded suspect and a potential hostage situation, with shots fired in the area. Trace Creek was used as a staging area as deputies from Jackson County, Putnam County, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded.

Law enforcement later identified the suspect as Billy Sherrill. Officials said tear gas was deployed before officers entered the residence and took Sherrill into custody after a physical confrontation.

According to authorities, Sherrill will be charged with multiple counts of attempted murder after allegedly firing several shots at different times during the standoff.

Officials said no law enforcement officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.