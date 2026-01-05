6 people involved in fiery car crash in Lawrence Co.

LAWRENCE CO., Tenn (WTVF) — Emergency responders in Lawrence Co. reported that six people were injured in a crash just after 10pm Sunday night.
Officials said vehicle caught fire but confirmed the six individuals were outside of the car and the flames were extinguished.
The names of those involved have not been released.
The crash remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
