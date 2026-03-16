Emergency crews responding after tornado damages homes near Bonnertown

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emergency crews are responding to wind damage after a reported tornado touchdown near Bonnertown in southeast Lawrence County.

According to the Lawrenceburg/Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency, several homes along W.W. Smith Road have been severely damaged or destroyed. Numerous trees and power lines are also down in the area.

Lawrence County Fire and Rescue has established a command post at the Southeast Fire Hall as crews begin cleanup and assess the damage.

Officials said the situation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.