Fire claims one life, injures another in Lawrence County home

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person died and another was injured after an early morning house fire Friday in Lawrence County, according to Lawrence County Fire & Rescue.

Crews were dispatched at about 3:28 a.m. Friday, April 17, to a reported structure fire in the Crossroads Fire District, where dispatchers said one person was trapped inside the home.

First arriving units found a roughly 3,000-square-foot home with a basement and heavy fire conditions impacting about 30% of the residence, officials said.

Two occupants were able to escape the home on their own. Those occupants also tried to rescue the remaining person inside but were unsuccessful because of extreme heat and smoke, according to the release.

Firefighters began an interior attack while searching for the trapped victim. Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office also searched the home from outside through windows and doors.

A deputy later spotted what was believed to be the victim through an opening in the residence, prompting crews to redirect their search.

Firefighters removed the victim to the front door, where sheriff’s deputies and Lawrence County EMS began resuscitation efforts. The person was taken to a local hospital, where they later died from injuries related to the fire.

A second occupant was treated by EMS and taken to Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital with fire-related injuries. That person has since been discharged.

The home sustained extensive heat, smoke and fire damage.

The Lawrence County Fire Rescue Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause. Officials said the fire is believed to be accidental.