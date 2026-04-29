Lawrence County storm survey finds winds up to 90 mph damage

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Weather Service said a swath of damaging straight-line winds moved across northern Lawrence County during the early morning hours of April 28, with peak winds estimated at 90 mph.

According to the damage survey, the wind event began around 1:40 a.m. near Barnesville and ended around 1:47 a.m. near east Crestview. The damage path stretched about 5.8 miles and reached a maximum width of 2 miles.

Survey crews said damage was sporadic across the area, including snapped and uprooted trees, downed power lines and several trees falling onto homes, farm outbuildings and sheds.

Additional damage included partial loss of roofing shingles from a house and partial loss of a metal roof from a shop building.

The weather service said most areas likely saw winds between 60 and 70 mph, though some spots likely reached 80 to 90 mph.

No fatalities or injuries were reported.