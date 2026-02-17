Man charged with vehicular homicide, DUI after baby dies in Lawrence County crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 40-year-old Howard Watkins has been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI after his vehicle crashed into a pond in Lawrence County on Sunday.

According to investigators, Watkins was behind the wheel with an infant in an unsecured car seat when the vehicle went into the water near the 200 block of Napier Road and CC Road.

The infant was thrown from the vehicle while still strapped in the car seat. The infant died at the scene.

Watkins made it out safely.

The child’s mother who says Watkins is her boyfriend says the little boy died a week after his second birthday.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.