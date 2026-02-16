Temporary closures announced for Laurel Hill Wildlife Management Area

LAWRENCE CO., Tenn (WTVF) — Various roadways and trails will be temporarily closed due to logging operations, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA).

Here is a map of the closures and caution areas that Laurel Hill Wildlife Management Area staff provided:

TWRA encouraged any visitors to review the map before visiting Laurel Hill.

The logging operations require heavy equipment and trucks, which is why some areas are temporarily off limits.

They added that the logging operations being conducted are vital to the region and ultimately "maintain diverse habitat across the landscape, benefits game and non-game wildlife alike, and supports healthy wildlife populations for the long term."