Veterans invited to free bowling meetup June 27 in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — Veterans and their families are invited to a free community bowling event on June 27 at KingPin Lanes in Lawrenceburg.

The meetup runs from noon to 2 p.m. and includes complimentary bowling, shoe rental, food, and drinks. Organizers say the gathering is meant to bring local veterans together for an afternoon of connection and camaraderie.

The event is held at KingPin Lanes, 321 Crews St. Participants are encouraged to bring the whole family.

"This is an opportunity for veterans to relax, have fun and get to know others in the community," organizers said.

KingPin Lanes is a sponsor of the event. Registration is encouraged through the event's online portal.

Register here: https://lnkd.in/eDEEuJZK

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