Lewis County residents band together after devastating winter storm leaves many without power, water

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lewis County is still reeling after what many residents are calling the worst natural disaster of their lifetime. Days after a devastating winter storm, some families remain without power, water or safe heat in a rural county with limited resources.

Chief Deputy Todd Webb has spent days driving back roads, delivering supplies and checking on people who couldn't get out. Some stretches are finally clear, but aerial views show others remain snow-packed and dangerous.

"They've been horrible up until today. They're getting a lot better today. The sun's come out, warmed up a little bit, really helped it," Webb said.

Webb described his recent deliveries: taking gas, dog food and batteries to a resident on Goodman Branch Road, along with food packs and water. In some cases, deputies were forced to make difficult calls, balancing safety with compassion.

"A woman just wouldn't leave her dogs," Webb said.

The winter storm also triggered a water crisis in Hohenwald, as frozen pipes and constant water flow drained city tanks.

"People were not just dripping their faucets; they were pretty much on a full flow, you know, and it's two or three different locations, and that continued, and it basically drained our tanks," the mayor of Hohenwald said.

While state and federal help arrived, including the National Guard, local leaders say the real lifeline came from within the community.

"We had over 50 to show up there, and they have been out all day long, and they're going to these roads where you can't get, there's been people back there that had no phone service, had no heat, didn't have anything," the mayor said.

Nonprofits became critical in a county with few resources to fall back on. Tonya Woodward from Hope-Hohenwald Inc. said her organization had advantages during the crisis.

"We have the advantage of having some food and supplies stockpiled, bedding, different things, and partnerships across the county to literally throw together a shelter, a warming center for people," Woodward said.

Many who walked through shelter doors never imagined needing help until now. The county turned community centers into warming shelters.

"We're just happy to meet their need and really just love them and let them know that we're so glad that they're here instead of home freezing and without power, without water, without food," Woodward said.

In a county pushed to its limits, neighbors are proving that even in the coldest moments, community can still be the strongest source of warmth.

"I just sit there and cry sometimes, just thank everybody that's coming together, that is doing everything in their power to get everybody back to where they need to be," said Parks and Rec coordinator Denise Webb.

The mayor is asking residents to stop running water to keep pipes from freezing. This will help increase water levels and terminate the Boil Water Advisory.

If you would like to contribute to Hope Hohenwald, donations can be made quickly and securely through their website. Please note your gift is designated for “Winter Storm Relief” at:

https://hopehohenwald.harnessgiving.org/donate/...

You can also Venmo them at: @hopehohenwald

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.