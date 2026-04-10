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Lafayette Elementary School teacher charged with assault involving special needs student

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MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been arrested following a Grand Jury indictment in a case involving an 11-year-old special needs student, according to District Attorney Jason Lawson.

Lawson confirmed Derek McCaleb, a teacher at Lafayette Elementary School, has been charged with one count of misdemeanor assault. The charge stems from an incident involving a child who is autistic and non-verbal.

Derek McCaleb
Derek McCaleb

The child’s mother alleged McCaleb handled the student in an aggressive and rough manner. Authorities said the child was not injured, but the district attorney described the alleged actions as offensive conduct.

The investigation remains ongoing. Lawson said anyone with additional allegations or potential evidence is urged to contact the police department. A district attorney investigator may also become involved.

McCaleb was booked on a $3,500 bond.

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to McCaleb for comment.

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