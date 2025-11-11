The Donoho Hotel, a historic Tennessee destination, destroyed in fire

RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — A century-old landmark that hosted weddings, family reunions and even presidential stays was reduced to rubble Tuesday morning when a fire consumed the historic Donoho Hotel in Red Boiling Springs.

Three people, including owner John Cook, escaped unharmed from the blaze that began around 7 a.m. However, Cook's cat died in the fire.

"This is a devastating loss for our community," said Jeffery Maynard, chief of the Red Boiling Springs Police Department. "The Donoho Hotel has been a landmark in our city's history, and we understand how deeply this impacts our residents and visitors."

Firefighters from Red Boiling Springs, Lafayette and Willette fire departments responded to reports of visible smoke and flames coming from the structure.

Despite their extensive efforts, the building was deemed a total loss.

"Our firefighters worked tirelessly under challenging conditions," said Fire Chief Randall Bray. "We are grateful for the assistance of neighboring departments and for the community's support during this difficult time."

The hotel, which had been operating since 1914, was known for its antique charm and peaceful atmosphere. Cook credited a hard-wired smoke, heat and fire alarm system installed in every room with saving lives by waking the occupants.

"We did everything we possibly could do," Maynard said of the rescue efforts.

The fire appears to have started on the second floor and is believed to be electrical in nature, though investigators are still piecing together the exact cause.

For many in the community, the loss extends beyond the building itself.

Kaleigh Carter, who was married at the hotel in September, said she and her husband may have been among the last couples to celebrate their wedding there.

"I think we were the last wedding they had here in September," Carter said. "It just doesn't look the same. I'm used to seeing all the decorations."

Carter had looked forward to returning to the venue to reminisce about her wedding day. The proposal room where her husband asked for her hand in marriage is now buried.

The hotel had been described as offering a "stay steeped in history" and was considered a historical landmark for the state. Cook has not yet announced whether there are plans to rebuild.

Updates regarding the investigation will be shared as they become available, according to the Red Boiling Springs Police and Fire departments.

