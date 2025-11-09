Entire Cornersville volunteer fire department resigns

CORNERSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The entire volunteer fire department in Cornersville has resigned, according to a letter submitted by now-former Fire Chief Matt Fox.

In his letter dated November 6, 2025, Fox announced his immediate resignation and said every member of the department chose to resign alongside him.

“I am tired of the constant struggle to provide the citizens of the Town of Cornersville with any form of adequate fire protection,” Fox wrote. “Cornersville, being my current hometown and where I grew up, this pains me more than you can imagine, but I simply cannot do it any longer. The amount of money I have spent out of my own pocket, the amount of time at my home doing administrative duties because we do not have an office space, and the amount of records I have stored at my home because of the lack of a secured space have taken a toll on myself and my family to the point where it is best we all step away.”

Fox said he has faced ongoing challenges since taking over the department in August 2019, citing administrative burdens, limited resources, and a lack of support.

Fox assured the town that department equipment, uniforms, and official records would be returned to City Hall by the end of next week.

Fox, who signed the letter as “Former Fire Department Chief, Town of Cornersville,” said he would notify the State of Tennessee and the Fire Training Academy about the leadership change.

The South Marshall Volunteer Fire Department clarified it remains a separate agency and will continue operations “as long as we possibly can.”

County Commissioner Craig Blackwell called the resignations a wake-up call. “These men and women risk their lives without pay. It’s time we do more for them,” he said.

